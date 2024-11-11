Man arrested after three people injured following violent incident at pub in Ripon as police launch investigation

North Yorkshire Police has arrested a 22-year-old man following a violent incident that occurred at a pub in Ripon last week.

Officers were called to The White Horse on North Street just after 11.15pm on Friday (November 8) to reports of a disturbance.

On arrival, the suspects had left the premises and three people reported injuries, including a woman with a serious facial injury caused by a glass, a man who had been punched and kicked and a woman who had been punched to the face.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and assault.

He has been interviewed and released on conditional police bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you were in the pub on Friday night and witnessed the incident but have not yet spoken to the police, we urge you to get in touch as soon as you can.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Detective Constable Alice Johnson.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240204785 when providing any details regarding the incident.