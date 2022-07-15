Man arrested after police track down stolen car in Ripon

Just after 3am on Friday, July 15, police officers requested a Volvo V70 to stop in Ripon, but it failed to do so.

Enquiries quickly confirmed that it had been stolen earlier that night.

At 3.45am, CCTV cameras in the city spotted the car in the market place.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after police tracked down a stolen car in Ripon

As police put resources into place to stop it safely, it turned into Ure Bank Terrace - a dead end.

It stopped at the end and the driver got out and ran back down the street, where he was detained by officers.