Man arrested after police seize cannabis and cash during warrant at property in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has arrested a man after a large quantity of cannabis and cash was found at a property in Harrogate.

On Friday, March 21, the Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address in Harrogate.

On entering the property, officers found and subsequently seized a large quantity of cash and cannabis plants.

A man who was inside the property was arrested on suspicion of cultivating a Class B drug.

If you have any information about drug dealing in your community, you can report it to North Yorkshire Police by visiting https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/