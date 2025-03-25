Man arrested after police seize cannabis and cash during warrant at property in Harrogate
On Friday, March 21, the Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address in Harrogate.
On entering the property, officers found and subsequently seized a large quantity of cash and cannabis plants.
A man who was inside the property was arrested on suspicion of cultivating a Class B drug.
