Man arrested after police chase car driving dangerously through Knaresborough villages

A black Vauxhall Astra failed to stop for police just before 5pm on Saturday, February 3 after it was sighted driving dangerously, driving on the wrong side of road and even mounting a pavement.

Officers pursued the vehicle around the villages of Scriven, Scotton and Farnham before a man in his 30s ran off on foot.

The police chased after him and he was detained a short time later where he was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and drug driving.

He was interviewed in custody and later released under investigation.

Sergeant Paul Cording said: “I am very grateful that no members of the public were hurt and we have arrested one individual.

“This behaviour on our roads is completely unacceptable.