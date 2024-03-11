Man arrested after more than 400 cannabis plants worth over £200,000 found by police at property in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After officers entered the property on Haywra Street, they discovered a total of 468 plants with an estimated street value of over £200,000, along with equipment used in the production of cannabis.

The house was under a police scene guard until Saturday (March 9) whilst Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers carried out their investigation and to enable officers to safely dismantle and seize the production set up.

A 56-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation and has been charged with the production of a controlled Class B drug – namely cannabis.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on April 2.

The find follows another cannabis farm that was discovered at a property on Harlow Terrace at the end of last month.

The local community can help the police by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference.

If you have any information about suspicious activity in your area, you can report it via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.