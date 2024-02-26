Man arrested after more than 300 cannabis plants discovered by police at property in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Wednesday (February 21), more than 300 plants and equipment was seized at a property on Harlow Terrace, which has been under a police scene guard until Friday evening.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information about any suspicious activity in the area is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option four, and make a report to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.