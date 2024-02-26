News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Man arrested after more than 300 cannabis plants discovered by police at property in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has arrested a 25-year-old man after a cannabis farm was uncovered by officers at a property in Harrogate last week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Feb 2024, 12:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday (February 21), more than 300 plants and equipment was seized at a property on Harlow Terrace, which has been under a police scene guard until Friday evening.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Any witnesses or anyone with any information about any suspicious activity in the area is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option four, and make a report to the Force Control Room.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a cannabis farm was uncovered by officers at a property in HarrogateA 25-year-old man has been arrested after a cannabis farm was uncovered by officers at a property in Harrogate
A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a cannabis farm was uncovered by officers at a property in Harrogate

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240030803 when providing any details.