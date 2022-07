North Yorkshire Police officers pursued the a black 4x4 KIA, after it failed to stop on Marshall Way shortly before 11.30pm on Thursday July 28.

“After a short pursuit the vehicle stopped, and several occupants ran from the vehicle,” said a force spokesman.