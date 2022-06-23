Man arrested after Harrogate collision causes substantial damage to cars and property

North Yorkshire Police received a report of a collision on Kingsley Drive in Harrogate just before 1am on Wednesday, June 22.

A black Audi A1 car had left the road, demolished a front wall and hit two parked cars with such force that the garage behind them was damaged too.

The driver of the Audi left the scene, but officers deployed to the area immediately and with the assistance of a police dog, they located a man matching his description nearby.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a late-night collision in Harrogate