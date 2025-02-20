Man arrested after graffiti causes ‘considerable damage’ at historic Fountains Abbey near Ripon

By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Feb 2025, 10:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a man was identified and arrested following a criminal damage incident at Fountains Abbey.

Officers investigating the criminal damage incident that happened at Fountains Abbey on Sunday (February 16) have made an arrest.

Last night (February 19), a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

He currently remains in police custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of criminal damage after graffiti was painted onto Fountains Abbey near RiponThe police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of criminal damage after graffiti was painted onto Fountains Abbey near Ripon
The police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of criminal damage after graffiti was painted onto Fountains Abbey near Ripon

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared yesterday's CCTV appeal.”

The graffiti was painted onto both the abbey and St Mary's Church.

As the paint used is oil-based, and has been applied to medieval plasterwork, it has caused considerable damage to the Grade I listed structure.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice