Man arrested after graffiti causes ‘considerable damage’ at historic Fountains Abbey near Ripon

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a man was identified and arrested following a criminal damage incident at Fountains Abbey.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers investigating the criminal damage incident that happened at Fountains Abbey on Sunday (February 16) have made an arrest.

Last night (February 19), a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

He currently remains in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of criminal damage after graffiti was painted onto Fountains Abbey near Ripon

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared yesterday's CCTV appeal.”

The graffiti was painted onto both the abbey and St Mary's Church.

As the paint used is oil-based, and has been applied to medieval plasterwork, it has caused considerable damage to the Grade I listed structure.