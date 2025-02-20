Man arrested after graffiti causes ‘considerable damage’ at historic Fountains Abbey near Ripon
Officers investigating the criminal damage incident that happened at Fountains Abbey on Sunday (February 16) have made an arrest.
Last night (February 19), a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
He currently remains in police custody.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared yesterday's CCTV appeal.”
The graffiti was painted onto both the abbey and St Mary's Church.
As the paint used is oil-based, and has been applied to medieval plasterwork, it has caused considerable damage to the Grade I listed structure.