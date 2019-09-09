Man arrested after exposing himself outside Harrogate town centre restaurants

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after exposing himself in Harrogate town centre.

The incident happened on Parliament Street on August 22, between 10.30pm and 11.45pm.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an incident of indecent exposure that occurred on Parliament Street, Harrogate.

"It happened between Nando’s and Wagamamas, and involved a white man exposing himself to the public. A 24-year-old man was subsequently arrested and has been released under investigation pending further enquires.

"We are requesting the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information about two young fair-haired females who may be potential victims."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for David Carter, or email david.carter@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk