Man arrested after early morning pursuit in Harrogate

By Tom Scargill
Published 12th Mar 2025, 15:16 BST
This is the moment police caught up with and arrested a man in Harrogate early this morning.
A man has been arrested after early morning pursuit with police in Harrogate

At about 1.30am today, North Yorkshire Police officers on patrol spotted a Ford Transit van with no brake lights, east of Harrogate. Quick-time checks suggested the vehicle also had no tax or insurance.

However, the van driver failed to stop when officers signalled for him to do so and instead drove off. After a pursuit lasting just a few minutes, the van came to a stop on Forest Lane. The driver ran away, but a short time later officers found him nearby.

A search of the van revealed a number of power tools and a balaclava.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving without a licence and theft. He remains in custody.

