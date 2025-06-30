Man arrested after collision on major Harrogate road leaves two women seriously injured
The incident happened at around 11.40am on Saturday (June 28) on Knaresborough Road.
It involved a Yamaha motorcycle that collided with two women pedestrians, who were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old local man, was arrested at the scene.
Following questioning, he was released under investigation while enquiries continue.
The scene was closed to traffic with diversions in place to allow the emergency services to work safely at the scene.
The road reopened just before 5pm.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: "In support of the investigation, we are urging witnesses to come forward, or motorists with relevant dash cam footage of the motorcycle, who have not already been spoken to at the scene.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Mike Halstead.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250117437 when providing any details regarding the incident.