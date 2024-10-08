Man armed with knife arrested following robbery at petrol station on major road in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has arrested a suspected knifepoint robber after targeting a petrol station in Harrogate over the weekend.

Just after 8pm on Sunday (October 6), a man entered a petrol station on Wetherby Road holding a knife.

He threatened staff and stole tobacco before making off in a car.

The police were called, and officers were deployed to the area immediately.

The car was quickly identified and located travelling on the A658 into the West Yorkshire area.

Just after 9pm, as more police units approached the car, it was brought to a halt, and the man inside was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A knife and suspected stolen tabacco was also recovered.

The man, in his 50s and from Bradford, remains in police custody at this time.