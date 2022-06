The 67-year-old man was arrested in Harrogate on Sunday afternoon after a member of the public reported seeing a man carrying out a sexual act in the Valley Gardens.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Thanks to the vigilant actions and the information provided by the member of the public, the suspect was swiftly arrested and brought into police custody.

"He was subsequently charged with the two offences and was remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates’ Court today."