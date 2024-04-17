Man and woman come forward following theft from shop in Harrogate after seeing CCTV appeal
A man and woman have come forward and admitted they stole clothing and shoes from a shop in Harrogate town centre after seeing a CCTV appeal.
On Monday (April 15), the police circulated CCTV images of a man and woman they wanted to speak to in connection with a theft at TK Maxx in the Victoria Shopping Centre on Sunday, February 23.
A local couple, aged in their 50s, saw the appeal and came forward to the police to admit the theft.
With agreement from the store manager, a Community Resolution Disposal was applied which involved the couple paying for the goods valued over £100 within 24 hours.
The investigation has now been closed.