Man and woman come forward following theft from shop in Harrogate after seeing CCTV appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Monday (April 15), the police circulated CCTV images of a man and woman they wanted to speak to in connection with a theft at TK Maxx in the Victoria Shopping Centre on Sunday, February 23.

A local couple, aged in their 50s, saw the appeal and came forward to the police to admit the theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With agreement from the store manager, a Community Resolution Disposal was applied which involved the couple paying for the goods valued over £100 within 24 hours.