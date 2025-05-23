Man and woman arrested after high-speed police chase ends in crash in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 23rd May 2025, 09:34 BST

North Yorkshire Police has arrested a man and a woman following a high-speed chase overnight that ended in a collision in Harrogate.

At around 2am on Thursday, May 22, officers were out on patrol when they identified a Kia Ceed car being driven in suspicious circumstances in Mayfield Grove.

The driver failed to stop for officers, and drove away at high speed, before crashing into a parked van on Walworth Avenue.

A 20-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were arrested nearby on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, and other offences.

The crashed car has been seized for forensic examination.

