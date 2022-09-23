Man admits torching historic Grade II-listed pub in Knaresborough

Stephen John Pearson, 45, appeared at York Crown Court today (September 23) when he pleaded guilty to arson and being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

The incident occurred at the Blind Jack’s pub in the Market Place on August 22 last year.

Defence barrister George Hazel-Owram said that Pearson had mental-health problems and was currently being treated by clinical psychiatrists.

York Crown Court

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added that Pearson, from Devon, was an “articulate” man who had a “number of difficulties”.

Judge Simon Hickey adjourned the sentence to November 18 for a psychiatric report but told Pearson: “You’ve entered a plea (of guilty) to this serious offence and you must realise the serious consequences that must follow.”