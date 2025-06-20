Man, 21, arrested following indecent exposure incident in Harrogate thanks to public and CCTV assistance
The incident happened between 4.30pm and 5pm on Monday, May 19 in the area between Woodfield Road and Nidderdale Greenway.
Following the incident, the police issued an appeal for information.
As a result of information from a witness and extensive CCTV enquiries, a 21-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, June 17.
He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to members of the public for providing information, and to local businesses for supplying CCTV footage – both of which were key in assisting our investigation.