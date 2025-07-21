Man, 19, found dead in early hours after collision on major road between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge

A 19-year-old man has died following a collision in the early hours on a major road between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge.

The incident happened sometime between 1.44am and 3.10am on Sunday (July 20), on the B6265 at Ripley Bank, between Glasshouses and Pateley Bridge.

The man, who officers believe was walking from Pateley Bridge towards Glasshouses, was sadly found deceased at the scene.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are now appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time to come forward and support our investigation.

“If you have any dash cam footage from the area or time frame, or if you live or work nearby and have CCTV or doorbell camera footage showing any vehicles passing through between 1.44am and 3.10am, please get in touch.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250133851 when providing any details regarding the incident.