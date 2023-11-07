Major road in Harrogate forced to close for several hours after 90-year-old man suffers serious injuries following collision with car
The incident involving a pedestrian and a Ford Fiesta happened at 5.50pm on Monday (6 November) on the A61 at the junction with Knox Mill Lane.
The pedestrian, a man in his 90’s, had just alighted from a bus when he was hit by the Ford Fiesta who was travelling northbound in the direction of Killinghall.
The 90-year-old currently remains in a serious condition in hospital and the driver is helping police officers with their investigation.
The road was closed for several hours to allow investigation work to take place and re-opened at 1.45am the following morning.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either the vehicle involved or the pedestrian in the moments leading up to it, or has dashcam footage, is urged to make contact with North Yorkshire Police if they have not already done so.
You should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230211344.