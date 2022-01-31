Lorry driver charged with drink driving after crash near Wetherby

The incident happened at 10.25pm on Friday 28 January 28 when the Scania heavy goods vehicle was heading south on the A1(M).

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “It crashed into the barrier about half-a-mile before junction 46 near Wetherby Services.

“The lorry was blocking the middle and outer lanes until it was safely recovered at 1am on Saturday.”

The spokesman explained that the Police and Highways England had to manage traffic past the scene during the recovery operation and collision investigation.

The 25-year-old driver, from Cahersiveen, Ireland, was arrested and later charged with driving whilst unfit through drink - a road-side test found him to be more than double the legal limit for alcohol.