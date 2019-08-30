Lorry crash near Tadcaster - police issue information

An appeal for witnesses and dash-cam footage has been issued by North Yorkshire Police following a lorry crash on the A64 near Tadcaster.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning, Friday, at around 4.20am between Tadcaster and Bramham, when the lorry left the eastbound carriageway, crossed the central reservation, and came to rest on the westbound carriageway.

There were no other vehicles involved, and the driver was uninjured.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage, saw the lorry prior to the crash, or witnessed the collision, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for TC 1532 Richard Harrison or email Richard.harrison@northyorkshire.pnn.co.uk, quoting police incident reference number 12190160451.

The road was closed to allow recovery of the vehicle and for repairs to be carried out to the central reservation barrier.