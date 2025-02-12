Life-sized plastic cow stolen from field in Harrogate district as police launch appeal for information

By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Feb 2025, 14:08 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information after a life-sized plastic cow was stolen from a field near Harrogate.

Between Tuesday 14 and Tuesday 28 January, a life-size plastic cow was stolen from a field in Kirby Overblow.

The cow is a heavy, solid plastic structure, making it exceptionally difficult to remove.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We would particularly appreciate any sightings of this "moooving" cow – yes, we know we had to - and any details that could help us return it to its rightful owner.”

The police have launched an appeal for information after a life-sized plastic cow was stolen from a field in Kirkby Overblow near Harrogate

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for David Mackay.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250016664 when providing any details regarding the incident.

