Leeds woman stole £17k of veterinary drugs and sold them on eBay

A woman from Leeds stole more than £17,000 worth of veterinary drugs and sold them on eBay.

Abbi Mae Jowers, of Cliffe Park Crescent, Leeds, stole the animal medications while working on the reception desk at Vets 4 Pets in Harrogate.

A Leeds woman stole 17,000 worth of veterinary medications. Photo: Google.

The 25-year-old was responsible for making orders for medications and supplies but was purchasing large quantities of extra stock.

She then stole the drugs by carrying them from the Hookstone Chase practice in black bin liners so that she could then sell them on eBay.

Between 2 January and 11 April 2018, stock to the value of £17,601.98 had been ordered and stolen by Jowers.

Her employer became suspicious when a large delivery of items arrived on a day that Jowers was off work.

She she noticed a number of products which the practice did not normally purchase.

Assuming it was a delivery error, she returned them but then it emerged that Jowers was making telephone orders instead of digital ones.

Jowers’ employer was shocked to discover many unauthorised orders had been made and products received but not recorded as stock and could not be found anywhere on site.

On Friday, September 13, Jowers received a two year suspended sentence at York Crown Court and was ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work.

A Proceeds of Crime Act confiscation proceeding will now commence to recover the money Jowers stole from her employer.

North Yorkshire Police Officer, Detective Constable Abigail Garford, said: “Jowers’ crimes not only caused significant economic damage but also stress and strain on the owner of this small business. She abused the trust of her employer and stole a large amount of products over a period of several months before she was discovered.

“She has shown little remorse and continued to deny her offences throughout the case so I am pleased the case has now been concluded. The Proceeds of Crime Act ensures that not only will criminals face conviction in the courts but that the money they have stolen can also be recovered.”

