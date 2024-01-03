Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding on a major road in Harrogate.

The 23-year-old was not present at Harrogate Magistrates Court this morning for the hearing but pleaded guilty to speeding.

Aaronson was caught driving 37 miles per hour in a Mercedes-AMG on the A6040 Knaresborough Road, which has a 30 miles per hour speed limit, on March 12, 2023.

The USA international already had ten points on his driving licence and was issued with a further three points, taking his total to 13.

He was ordered to pay a £666 fine, £266 surcharge and £90 in court costs.

Aaronson, of Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, arrived in Leeds as a new signing in the summer of 2022.

He is currently on loan at Union Berlin and has made just a handful of Bundesliga starts and one Champions League start for the German club since the campaign began.

His former Leeds United teammate Rasmus Kristensen was due to appear at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court in December charged with speeding on the same road as Aaronson, but his case was adjourned at the request of his solicitor.