Leeds motorcyclist and Ilkley driver seriously injured after crash

A motorcyclist from Leeds and a driver from Ilkley have been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a crash.

It happened at 3.25pm on Tuesday, May 14 on the A658 in Harrogate.

The crash took place at crossroads with Dunkeswick Lane known locally as North Rigton Crossroads.

It involved a Red Yamaha motorcycle travelling from the Dunkeswick Lane direction and a VW Up in blue travelling in the general Harrogate direction.

The motorcyclist is a 29-year-old man from the Leeds area.

The car driver is a 32-year-old is from Ilkley.

Both were taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries.

Both men remain in hospital.

North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage of the crash also anyone who witnessed either of the vehicles prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to Traffic Sergeant 638 Andy Morton. Alternatively, you can email Andrew.morton@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.