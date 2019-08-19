Large quantity of jewellery with great sentimental value stolen in Harrogate burglary - here's everything we know so far

A large quantity of jewellery with sentimental value has been stolen in a Harrogate house burglary, including a pearl necklace, a Rolex watch, and two gold wedding rings.

It happened on Hornbeam Crescent on Saturday, August 17, between 9.30pm and 10pm, when the offender(s) entered the home, made a search of bedrooms, and took a large amount of jewellery.

Officers are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity, people or vehicles in Hornbeam Crescent on Saturday night or has any information about the whereabouts of the stolen property, which includes:

- A long pearl necklace.

- A small 18ct gold ladies pocket watch with a white face and filigree on the back on a long 18ct gold chain.

- A silver chain necklace with some pearls on, the necklace is not very valuable but belonged to victim’s mother and held sentimental value.

- A silver with gold filigree patterned pendant on a heavy rose gold men’s fob-chain .

- A harem ring consisting of five fine gold bands set with small diamonds and emeralds.

-A white gold ring with a pink sapphire stone with two diamonds either side

- Two patterned broad gold wedding rings

- Gold flower shaped earrings with diamonds set in them

- THEODORE FAHNER earrings which are gold plated with semi-precious stones in the middle which were converted from clips to pierced type earrings

- Blue sapphire studs on gold

- An oval shaped brooch – Russian amber set in silver

-Round silver and enamel earrings

- Ladies' Rolex watch

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for collar number 563. You can also email Christopher.Cox@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 12190151676.