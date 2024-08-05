Large amount of copper stolen from back garden in Harrogate

By Louise French
Published 5th Aug 2024, 16:17 BST
Police are appealing for information after a large quantity of copper was stolen from a back garden in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about an incident where a large amount of copper was stolen from a back garden.

The theft happened at 7.30am on Thursday July 18 on Coppice Way, Harrogate.

A white Mercedes van (registration number: KN61 EPZ) arrived at the address, one man stayed in the van and the other man, described as tall and stocky, wearing a high vis got out of the van and took a large quantity of copper metal from the back garden.

Police are particularly appealing for information about the vehicle and any descriptions of the men.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, ask for Jacob Higgins, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240127798 when passing on information.

