Land Rover tribute to Sir Captain Tom stolen from Long Marston
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information in relation to the theft of a Land Rover from Long Marston.
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 4:01 pm
The vehicle was stolen on either the evening of Tuesday November 16 or the morning of Wednesday November 17.
“The Land Rover Defender is described as blue in colour, with a black bonnet and a distinctive signature rear quarter panel,” said a spokesman for North Yorkshire Police.
“This was a custom commission dedicated to the late Sir Captain Tom Moore.”
Police are appealing for anyone that may have seen the Land Rover after Wednesday November 17.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 741 Griffiths. Alternatively, email [email protected]