Land Rover Discovery stolen during two-in-one burglary in Knaresborough as police launch investigation

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a car was stolen during a two-in-one burglary overnight in Knaresborough last week.

A Land Rover Discovery in grey was stolen during the burglary overnight between Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 February.

If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, you should call 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250026999 when providing any details regarding the incident.