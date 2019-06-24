Knifepoint robbery in Harrogate - here's everything we know so far

An appeal for witnesses and information has been launched by police following a knifepoint robbery in Harrogate.

The shocking incident happened in fields next to Kingsley Drive between 7pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, June 22.

Police said the victim was approached by four males with their faces covered, who threatened the victim with knives while taking several items of property.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information about any suspicious people hanging around the area at the time.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for David Curtis. You can also email david.curtis@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12190112740.