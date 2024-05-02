Knaresborough school broken into overnight and bikes stolen as police launch investigation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The outbuildings at Forest School, located on Park Lane, were broken into overnight between Tuesday, April 30 and Wednesday, May 1.

The bikes are adapted for children with special needs and are quite distinctive.

If you have any information about the incident, then you should get in touch with the police.

You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101.