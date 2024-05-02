Knaresborough school broken into overnight and bikes stolen as police launch investigation

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses after a school in Knaresborough was broken into and four bikes were stolen.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd May 2024, 10:15 BST
The outbuildings at Forest School, located on Park Lane, were broken into overnight between Tuesday, April 30 and Wednesday, May 1.

The bikes are adapted for children with special needs and are quite distinctive.

If you have any information about the incident, then you should get in touch with the police.

You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240075674 when providing any details regarding the incident.