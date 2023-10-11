Knaresborough man one of three men fined following hare coursing offences in East Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday (9 October), three men, including a man from Knaresborough, appeared at Beverley Magistrates Court on charges of hare coursing offences following an incident in December last year.

The three men who appeared in court on Monday were John Langan, aged 37, of The Hawthorns in Great Ayton, Shane Hooton, aged 31, of Thistle Hill in Knaresborough, and Joseph Foster, aged 35, of Manton Crescent in Worksop.

Dean Adams, aged 27, of Hebron Drive in Stokesley, failed to appear in court and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

John Langan, Shane Hooton and Joseph Foster appeared for sentencing in relation to pleading guilty to the offences of trespass and going equipped to trespass with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs, under Section 63 and Section 64 Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022.

This was following an incident on 23 December 2022 when four men were stopped by Rural Task Force Officer Rich Fussey as they came off private farmland in Leven in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

They were in possession of running dogs without any permissions to be on the land.

John Langan was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months – the court felt the offence was so serious that a custodial sentence could be justified.

He was also given a ten-year Criminal Behaviour Order covering England and Wales with conditions around the control of dogs, not being on private farmland without permission and a complete ban on entering Humberside.

He was also fined £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for 56 days and ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid supervised work within the next 12 months.

Shane Hooton was sentenced to a £500 fine, £85 costs and £200 victim surcharge and given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order covering the same conditions as Langan.

Joseph Foster was sentenced to a £500 fine, £85 costs and £200 victim surcharge.

Speaking after sentencing, Sergeant Kevin Jones of the Rural Task Force said: “This is Humberside Police’s first suspended prison sentence for hare coursing offences, our longest Criminal Behaviour Order of ten years and fines and costs totalling over £1800.

“It certainly sends out a message that such offences are taken seriously by the criminal justice system and will not be tolerated by Humberside Police.

“This case also highlights the partnership work with our local Farm Watch, East Riding of Yorkshire Council Anti-Social Behaviour Team, and the exemplary work conducted by PC Rich Fussey which has showcased his dedication and passion to deter, apprehend and prosecute offenders for hair coursing and wildlife crime offences.”

Force Lead for Rural Crime, Chief Inspector Hussain, added: “I am extremely proud of the work that the rural task force is delivering for our rural community.

“This is a great example that shows the passion, specialist skills and knowledge our dedicated rural task force officers have in supporting our rural community.