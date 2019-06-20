Knaresborough fire - 12-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of arson

A 12-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson yesterday, following a large fire that broke out at an industrial building in Knaresborough.

He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The blaze broke out at the former Trelleborg premises on Halfpenny Lane on Monday, described by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service as a "disused building."

Multiple firefighter crews from across the district were called out to battle the fire after 3pm, and remained on the scene late into the evening. North Yorkshire Police urged Knaresborough residents to keep their windows and doors closed to avoid the smoke.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We have had a good response following our appeal for information, and the investigation is ongoing."



Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Harrogate Investigation Hub.



If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12190109099.