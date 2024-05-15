Jewellery worth £40,000 stolen from property in Harrogate as police launch investigation
It happened on Thursday (May 2) at a property on Stonecrop Drive when around £40,000 worth of jewellery was stolen
Officers would like to hear from anyone who has any information about the items r who has been offered, or seen the jewellery in recent weeks.
You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240076980 when providing any details regarding the incident.