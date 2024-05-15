Jewellery worth £40,000 stolen from property in Harrogate as police launch investigation

By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th May 2024, 13:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for information after jewellery was stolen from a property in Harrogate earlier this month.

It happened on Thursday (May 2) at a property on Stonecrop Drive when around £40,000 worth of jewellery was stolen

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has any information about the items r who has been offered, or seen the jewellery in recent weeks.

You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A total of £40,000 worth of jewellery has been stolen from a property on Stonecrop Drive in HarrogateA total of £40,000 worth of jewellery has been stolen from a property on Stonecrop Drive in Harrogate
A total of £40,000 worth of jewellery has been stolen from a property on Stonecrop Drive in Harrogate

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240076980 when providing any details regarding the incident.