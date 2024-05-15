Jewellery worth £40,000 stolen from property in Harrogate as police launch investigation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for information after jewellery was stolen from a property in Harrogate earlier this month.

It happened on Thursday (May 2) at a property on Stonecrop Drive when around £40,000 worth of jewellery was stolen

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has any information about the items r who has been offered, or seen the jewellery in recent weeks.

You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of £40,000 worth of jewellery has been stolen from a property on Stonecrop Drive in Harrogate

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.