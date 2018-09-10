Jewellery worth nearly £4,000 stolen from Harrogate shop

Jewellery worth nearly £4,000 has been stolen in a burglary from a Harrogate shop.

Police have confirmed that a group of two men and three women distracted staff as they stole items of jewellery and a sum of cash from Crown Jewellers on Commercial Street.

The burglary happened on September 6 at around 1.20pm.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It was a burglary where the suspects used distraction methods to get the attention of shop staff. They then stole around £3,750 worth of jewellery and an amount of cash. There were a group of five suspects involved, including two men and three women.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass on information to the force control room using incident reference number 12180166946. To report information remain anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."