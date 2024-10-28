Jewellery and high-value items stolen during burglary at property in Harrogate as police launch investigation

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information following a burglary at a property in Harrogate.

The incident happened at approximately 6.40pm on Friday, October 18 at a property on Fulwith Mill Lane when thieves broke in and stole jewellery and other high-value items.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for witnesses who may have any information about any suspicious vehicles or people around the area at the time of this incident.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 849.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240190595 when providing any details regarding the incident.