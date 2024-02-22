‘It's lucky nobody was killed’ – Suspected drink driver arrested after car hits parked vehicles and overturns in Harrogate
The incident happened at around 6.30pm on Monday (February 19) on Arthurs Avenue and involved a Renault Clio colliding with parked cars on the street and overturning.
The driver of the Renault is believed to have left the scene of the collision on foot after briefly speaking to witnesses.
A man in his 50s, believed to be the driver, was promptly arrested by police in a nearby street on suspicion of drink driving.
Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, and specifically anyone who spoke to the driver of the Renault Clio.
Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Traffic Constable 13 Chris Storey.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240030987 when providing any details.