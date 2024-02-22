Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at around 6.30pm on Monday (February 19) on Arthurs Avenue and involved a Renault Clio colliding with parked cars on the street and overturning.

The driver of the Renault is believed to have left the scene of the collision on foot after briefly speaking to witnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 50s, believed to be the driver, was promptly arrested by police in a nearby street on suspicion of drink driving.

A man has been arrested after a car hit a number of parked vehicles and overturned on Arthurs Avenue in Harrogate

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, and specifically anyone who spoke to the driver of the Renault Clio.

Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Traffic Constable 13 Chris Storey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.