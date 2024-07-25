Investigation underway after teenage boy attacked in violent incident on Nidd Viaduct

Officers were called to the incident at Nidd Viaduct on Wednesday afternoon

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses following an altercation which occurred in Bilton near Harrogate.

The ambulance service alerted police to the incident at 4.43pm on Wednesday (July 24).

Officers quickly arrived on scene at the Nidd Viaduct and found a 17-year-old boy with lacerations.

The boy was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.

A cordon was put in place to allow forensic investigation work to take place.

Detective Chief Inspector Carol Kirk from North Yorkshire Police said: “There is no room for this level of violence in North Yorkshire and a full investigation is now underway.

“I would urge anyone who has any information to contact us immediately.

“The victim is receiving treatment in hospital but thankfully hasn’t suffered any serious injuries.

“Harrogate is a close community and understandably an incident like this will bring great concern to the public.

“Anyone who has any concerns should speak to an officer. “