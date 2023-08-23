News you can trust since 1836
Investigation underway after police seize over 230 plants from cannabis farm discovered in Tadcaster

North Yorkshire Police have seized over 230 cannabis plants after a cannabis farm was located in Tadcaster last week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read

On Thursday 17 August, officers from North Yorkshire Police executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address on Westgate in Tadcaster.

A cannabis farm was found inside the property and officers seized over 230 cannabis plants and a police investigation is now taking place.

The warrant was executed as part of a continuing operation to address community concerns around anti-social behaviour and drugs misuse within the Tadcaster area.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “North Yorkshire Police will continue to pursue those who choose to disregard the law and are involved in organised criminality which causes harm within local communities.”

If you have any information or concerns about organised crime activity or anti-social behaviour, then you are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or online.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.