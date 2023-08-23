Investigation underway after police seize over 230 plants from cannabis farm discovered in Tadcaster

On Thursday 17 August, officers from North Yorkshire Police executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address on Westgate in Tadcaster.

A cannabis farm was found inside the property and officers seized over 230 cannabis plants and a police investigation is now taking place.

The warrant was executed as part of a continuing operation to address community concerns around anti-social behaviour and drugs misuse within the Tadcaster area.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “North Yorkshire Police will continue to pursue those who choose to disregard the law and are involved in organised criminality which causes harm within local communities.”

If you have any information or concerns about organised crime activity or anti-social behaviour, then you are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or online.