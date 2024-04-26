INCIDENT: Motorists urged to avoid road in Harrogate as emergency services attend to fire at property
A road has been forced to close to motorists this morning as emergency services attend to the scene of a fire at a property in Harrogate.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and North Yorkshire Police are currently at the scene of a fire at a property on Avenue Close.
The incident was reported at 10.17am on Friday, April 26.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The road is currently closed while firefighters work make the area safe.
“Motorists and pedestrians should avoid the area at this time.”