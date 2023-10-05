INCIDENT ALERT: Police cordon off number of streets in Harrogate town centre following report of sexual assault
North Yorkshire Police has cordoned off a number of streets in Harrogate town centre after a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A screen guard has been put in place and areas of James Street, Petergate and Market Place have been cordoned off to allow officers to carry out a full and thorough investigation.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the incident.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Residents and local businesses may notice an increased police presence in the area, as officers continue to gather evidence.”