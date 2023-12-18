INCIDENT ALERT: Major road in Harrogate forced to close following collision involving car and pedestrian

North Yorkshire Police is currently dealing with a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on a major road in Harrogate which has been forced to close.

The incident happened on Knaresborough Road, near the entrance to Shaws Trailer Park, this morning.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Please avoid the area - road closures are in place and will be there for some time.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

