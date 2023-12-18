Breaking
INCIDENT ALERT: Major road in Harrogate forced to close following collision involving car and pedestrian
North Yorkshire Police is currently dealing with a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on a major road in Harrogate which has been forced to close.
The incident happened on Knaresborough Road, near the entrance to Shaws Trailer Park, this morning.
North Yorkshire Police said: “Please avoid the area - road closures are in place and will be there for some time.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
This article will be updated with any further information we receive.