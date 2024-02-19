News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These are the 9 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police – including in Harrogate, Ripon and Scarborough

All of these people are wanted by North Yorkshire Police
By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th Feb 2024, 16:08 GMT

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

Chen Ye, 53, from Durham, is wanted in connection with a burglary committed in the Skipton area in July 2023

1. Chen Ye

Chen Ye, 53, from Durham, is wanted in connection with a burglary committed in the Skipton area in July 2023 Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Pardalian Ionut Paun, 24, is wanted in connection with a burglary in the Scarborough area earlier this year

2. Pardalian Ionut Paun

Pardalian Ionut Paun, 24, is wanted in connection with a burglary in the Scarborough area earlier this year Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Ionut Ferbinteanu, 21, is wanted in connection with a burglary in Scarborough earlier this year

3. Ionut Ferbinteanu

Ionut Ferbinteanu, 21, is wanted in connection with a burglary in Scarborough earlier this year Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Ben Adams, 28, from Cayton near Scarborough, is wanted for breaching a restraining order

4. Ben Adams

Ben Adams, 28, from Cayton near Scarborough, is wanted for breaching a restraining order Photo: North Yorkshire Police

