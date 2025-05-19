We take a look at 26 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the policeplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: These are the 26 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police - including in Harrogate, York and Scarborough

By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th May 2025, 16:05 BST
All of these people are wanted by North Yorkshire Police.

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

Mark Johnson, 34, from Scarborough and with links to Filey, Leeds and Selby, is wanted for serious assault

1. Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson, 34, from Scarborough and with links to Filey, Leeds and Selby, is wanted for serious assault Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Luke Richardson, 30, from Stoke-on-Trent is wanted on recall to prison and in connection with making threats to kill, criminal damage and theft

2. Luke Richardson

Luke Richardson, 30, from Stoke-on-Trent is wanted on recall to prison and in connection with making threats to kill, criminal damage and theft Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Adam Woods, 28, from Hampshire, is wanted in connection with a burglary at a business premises on Clifton Park Avenue in York

3. Adam Woods

Adam Woods, 28, from Hampshire, is wanted in connection with a burglary at a business premises on Clifton Park Avenue in York Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Elizabeth Irving, 23, from Cambridgeshire, is wanted in connection with a burglary at a business premises on Clifton Park Avenue in York

4. Elizabeth Irving

Elizabeth Irving, 23, from Cambridgeshire, is wanted in connection with a burglary at a business premises on Clifton Park Avenue in York Photo: North Yorkshire Police

