IN PICTURES: These are the 23 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police - including in Harrogate, Ripon and Scarborough

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 16:05 BST
All of these people are wanted by North Yorkshire Police.

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

Connor Taylor, 28, who could be in Scarborough and also has links to Leeds and Hull, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions

1. Connor Taylor

Connor Taylor, 28, who could be in Scarborough and also has links to Leeds and Hull, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Kenan Williams, 24, from York and with links to Stockton on Tees, is wanted for recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence following his release partway through a sentence for possessing an offensive weapon

2. Kenan Williams

Kenan Williams, 24, from York and with links to Stockton on Tees, is wanted for recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence following his release partway through a sentence for possessing an offensive weapon Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Dominic Andrew Bailey, 35, from Leeds who is believed to be in the Heckmondwyke area and has connections to Bradford, is wanted for questioning in connection with a commercial burglary in Skipton

3. Dominic Andrew Bailey

Dominic Andrew Bailey, 35, from Leeds who is believed to be in the Heckmondwyke area and has connections to Bradford, is wanted for questioning in connection with a commercial burglary in Skipton Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Marcus Adelburgh, 28, from York, is wanted for failing to appear at court for sentencing relating to an assault

4. Marcus Adelburgh

Marcus Adelburgh, 28, from York, is wanted for failing to appear at court for sentencing relating to an assault Photo: North Yorkshire Police

