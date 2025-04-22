The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.
If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
1. Connor Taylor
Connor Taylor, 28, who could be in Scarborough and also has links to Leeds and Hull, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions Photo: North Yorkshire Police
2. Kenan Williams
Kenan Williams, 24, from York and with links to Stockton on Tees, is wanted for recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence following his release partway through a sentence for possessing an offensive weapon Photo: North Yorkshire Police
3. Dominic Andrew Bailey
Dominic Andrew Bailey, 35, from Leeds who is believed to be in the Heckmondwyke area and has connections to Bradford, is wanted for questioning in connection with a commercial burglary in Skipton Photo: North Yorkshire Police
4. Marcus Adelburgh
Marcus Adelburgh, 28, from York, is wanted for failing to appear at court for sentencing relating to an assault Photo: North Yorkshire Police