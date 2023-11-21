IN PICTURES: These are the 15 streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harrogate district according to police figures
The police.uk website has released data showing where every anti-social behaviour crime took place across the Harrogate district in September 2023.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Nov 2023, 16:13 GMT
The data shows that there were 174 anti-social behaviour crimes reported to police over the month of September.
There have been 2343 reports of anti-social behaviour crimes throughout the last 12 months.
Here are the fifteen streets with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes in September 2023 according to police.uk
