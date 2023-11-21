News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
We take a look at the 15 streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harrogate district according to police figuresWe take a look at the 15 streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harrogate district according to police figures
We take a look at the 15 streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harrogate district according to police figures

IN PICTURES: These are the 15 streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harrogate district according to police figures

The police.uk website has released data showing where every anti-social behaviour crime took place across the Harrogate district in September 2023.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Nov 2023, 16:13 GMT

The data shows that there were 174 anti-social behaviour crimes reported to police over the month of September.

There have been 2343 reports of anti-social behaviour crimes throughout the last 12 months.

Here are the fifteen streets with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes in September 2023 according to police.uk

To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/

There were seven anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Oxford Place in September 2023

1. Oxford Place, Harrogate

There were seven anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Oxford Place in September 2023 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were six anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Dene Park in September 2023

2. Dene Park, Harrogate

There were six anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Dene Park in September 2023 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
There were three anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Burke Street in September 2023

3. Burke Street, Harrogate

There were three anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Burke Street in September 2023 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were three anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Knaresborough Bus Station in September 2023

4. Knaresborough Bus Station

There were three anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Knaresborough Bus Station in September 2023 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page