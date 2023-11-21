The police.uk website has released data showing where every anti-social behaviour crime took place across the Harrogate district in September 2023.

The data shows that there were 174 anti-social behaviour crimes reported to police over the month of September.

There have been 2343 reports of anti-social behaviour crimes throughout the last 12 months.

Here are the fifteen streets with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes in September 2023 according to police.uk

To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/

1 . Oxford Place, Harrogate There were seven anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Oxford Place in September 2023 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Dene Park, Harrogate There were six anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Dene Park in September 2023 Photo: Archive Photo Sales

3 . Burke Street, Harrogate There were three anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Burke Street in September 2023 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales