IN PICTURES: These are the 15 streets that recorded the most crimes in the Harrogate district according to the latest police figures
The police.uk website has released data showing where every crime that was recorded took place across the Harrogate district in April.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:49 BST
The data shows that there were 884 crimes reported to police over the month of April.
Here are the fifteen streets with the highest number of crimes in April 2023 according to police.uk
To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/
