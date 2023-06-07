News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These are the 15 streets that recorded the most crimes in the Harrogate district according to the latest police figures

The police.uk website has released data showing where every crime that was recorded took place across the Harrogate district in April.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:49 BST

The data shows that there were 884 crimes reported to police over the month of April.

Here are the fifteen streets with the highest number of crimes in April 2023 according to police.uk

To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/

There were ten crimes recorded on or near Parliament Street in April 2023

1. Parliament Street, Harrogate

There were ten crimes recorded on or near Parliament Street in April 2023 Photo: Archive

There were nine crimes recorded on or near Cambridge Place in April 2023

2. Cambridge Place, Harrogate

There were nine crimes recorded on or near Cambridge Place in April 2023 Photo: Google Maps

There were eight crimes recorded on or near Cambridge Crescent in April 2023

3. Cambridge Crescent, Harrogate

There were eight crimes recorded on or near Cambridge Crescent in April 2023 Photo: Archive

There were eight crimes recorded on or near Frogmire Drive in April 2023

4. Frogmire Drive, Knaresborough

There were eight crimes recorded on or near Frogmire Drive in April 2023 Photo: Google Maps

