The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.
If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
1. Marc Venables
Marc Venables, 41, of no fixed address, is wanted for shoplifting in the Catterick Garrison and Richmond areas Photo: North Yorkshire Police
2. Stephen Willetts
Stephen Willetts, 43, who has links to Catterick Garrison, Ryedale, Easingwold, York and the West Midlands, is wanted in connection with stalking offences Photo: North Yorkshire Police
3. Daniel Bettles-Hall
Daniel Bettles-Hall, 37, of no fixed address but has links to Harrogate, Boroughbridge and Masham, is wanted in connection with theft and assault, and for failing to comply with a community order Photo: North Yorkshire Police
4. Zac Weathers
Zac Weathers, 28, from York, is wanted in connection to an assault, burglary, theft and criminal damage Photo: North Yorkshire Police