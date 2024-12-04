We take a look at 15 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the policeplaceholder image
We take a look at 15 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police

IN PICTURES: These are the 15 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police – including in Harrogate, Scarborough and Richmond

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Dec 2024, 16:04 BST
All of these people are wanted by North Yorkshire Police.

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

Marc Venables, 41, of no fixed address, is wanted for shoplifting in the Catterick Garrison and Richmond areas

1. Marc Venables

Stephen Willetts, 43, who has links to Catterick Garrison, Ryedale, Easingwold, York and the West Midlands, is wanted in connection with stalking offences

2. Stephen Willetts

Daniel Bettles-Hall, 37, of no fixed address but has links to Harrogate, Boroughbridge and Masham, is wanted in connection with theft and assault, and for failing to comply with a community order

3. Daniel Bettles-Hall

Zac Weathers, 28, from York, is wanted in connection to an assault, burglary, theft and criminal damage

4. Zac Weathers

