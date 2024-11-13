We take a look at 14 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the policeWe take a look at 14 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police
IN PICTURES: These are the 14 people in North Yorkshire who are most wanted by the police – including in Harrogate, York and Scarborough

By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Nov 2024, 16:09 GMT
All of these people are wanted by North Yorkshire Police.

The information and pictures used in this article have been supplied by North Yorkshire Police.

If you recognise anyone in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

For more information about the wanted people, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk

Lewis Young, 22, of no fixed address but has links to York and Hull, is wanted for recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence following his release from prison, partway through a sentence for wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent

1. Lewis Young

Lewis Young, 22, of no fixed address but has links to York and Hull, is wanted for recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence following his release from prison, partway through a sentence for wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Daniel Bettles-Hall, 37, of no fixed address but has links to Harrogate, Boroughbridge and Masham, is wanted in connection with theft and assault, and for failing to comply with a community order

2. Daniel Bettles-Hall

Daniel Bettles-Hall, 37, of no fixed address but has links to Harrogate, Boroughbridge and Masham, is wanted in connection with theft and assault, and for failing to comply with a community order Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Zac Weathers, 28, from York, is wanted in connection to an assault, burglary, theft and criminal damage

3. Zac Weathers

Zac Weathers, 28, from York, is wanted in connection to an assault, burglary, theft and criminal damage Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Michael Craggs, 27, is wanted in connection with assaulting a woman, burglary and criminal damage

4. Michael Craggs

Michael Craggs, 27, is wanted in connection with assaulting a woman, burglary and criminal damage Photo: North Yorkshire Police

